9-year-old Prosper boy in need of a bone marrow match to save his life

After years of waiting, 9-year-old Ayden Palmer continues to wait for a perfect bone marrow match. His family is urging people to register on Be The Match.

PROSPER, Texas — Ayden Palmer is a 9-year-old boy from Prosper, who loves a lot of typical 9-year-old things. His family describes him as fun, silly and smart, even an honor roll student.

If you look closely at Ayden, you'll notice a scar on the right side of his head. In December 2018, when he was 6 years old, Ayden had brain surgery at Children's Health. Since then, he's been at the hospital at least once a month to monitor his health.

Ayden has a blood disorder called Sickle Cell SS, which caused him to have a stroke at age 3.

Ayden needs a bone marrow transplant to save his life, and he's been waiting years to find a match.

This summer, Ayden will need another angiogram to determine if he needs a second brain surgery. His mom, Tut Palmer, said until they find a donor, surgery may be the only option.

In tears, she said, "That's what we're praying for. That's something being a match can do for us. Save us from getting that next surgery."

Over the years, his family has campaigned to get people register on Be The Match. Ayden got close, receiving an 8/10 match. Still, that number is too risky.

"The bone marrow may not take at all. What are the side effects? Death," said Tut.

Ayden needs a perfect 10/10 bone marrow match.

His family registered, but aren't the right match for Ayden. Their only option is to share his story and encourage everyone, especially minorities to donate. A patient's best chance of finding a donor may be someone of the same ethnic background.

According to Be The Match, the odds of a Black patient finding a match are 29% compared to 79% for a white patient.



Tut said, "The gap is just wanting minorities to go out there and just get tested."