This week we're announcing WFAA’s Project Green Eco-Educator winners 2018! These are teachers in the community who lead, create, and execute projects that educate students on green initiatives and improve the quality of the environment.

Mark Georges thought he was speaking at a school pep rally, but SURPRISE! WFAA's Colleen Coyle was there to present him with a big foam check! He’s one of our 2018 eco-educator winners. Mr. Georges is a fifth-grade science teacher at Jack C. Binion Elementary in Richland Hills. He also heads up the Roots and Shoots Program. This after-school class teaches students about the importance of caring for our planet and each other. Mr. Georges models his passion for our planet by taking students to clean up trash on the weekends as well as having them collect donations for local shelters.

"The biggest thing is that they're looking to see how everything they do has an impact on people around them," Mr. Georges said.

He's also made a big impact on his students. They told WFAA they're learning to "always help other people and to recycle so the world can be a better place."

As one of this year’s Eco-Educators, Mr. Georges received $1,000 donated by WFAA Project Green and KHovnanian Homes to keep his project going. He wants to put this prize toward upcoming fundraisers. Congratulations Mark Georges!

