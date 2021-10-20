No injuries reported after private plane flips at Dallas Executive Airport, officials say

The airport is still investigating the incident.

DALLAS — No injuries were reported Wednesday after a private plane flipped over at Dallas Executive Airport, officials said.

The plane, a fixed-wing, single-engine 1982 CESSNA 210N registered to Spicewood Centurion Partnership in Austin, "had some issues as it was departing the airport," an airport spokesperson said. It is unclear at this time what caused the plane to flip.

Dallas Fire-Rescue said the call sheet to first responders stated that a plane ran off the end of the runway, but since no injuries were reported, only firefighters from Station 49 responded. Dallas Executive Airport is located in the Redbird area of Dallas.

The City of Dallas said the airport suspended operations until the scene was cleared.

The airport is still investigating the incident.