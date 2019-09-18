There have been no injuries reported at a structure fire in west Dallas, officials said.

At 5:44 Tuesday, Dallas Fire-Rescue units responded to a 911 at Lincoln Press, a printing press facility located at 9020 Directors Row, near Highway 183 and Regal Row.

Firefighters saw lots of smoke coming through the roof of the facility upon their arrival. Part of the building's roof collapsed during the blaze, at which point the fire department called for backup.

Officials said there are currently 40 to 50 firefighters working the incident. No cause has been determined yet.

