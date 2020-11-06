Watch live: President Trump arrives in Dallas

The president will attend a roundtable to discuss his plan for "revitalization and recovery" before attending a private fundraiser.

A live stream of the event at the church will be in the player above.

President Donald Trump is expected to announce his administration's plan for "holistic revitalization and recovery" in response to protests demanding police reforms in the wake of George Floyd's death.

Trump landed around 3 p.m. Thursday and will attend a roundtable discussion at the Gateway Church in North Dallas. He is later attending a private campaign fundraiser before leaving Dallas.

There will be 14 people with the president to "discuss solutions to historic economic, health and justice disparities in American communities," according to a senior White House official.

For more than two weeks, protesters have called for systemic changes to address racism in the United States after the death of Floyd.

Floyd died while in police custody on May 25, with a bystander video capturing him calling for help. The 46-year-old black man was held under the knee of a white police officer for 8 minutes, 46 seconds.

Glenn Heights police Chief Vernell Dooley, Gateway Pastor Robert Morris, U.S. Attorney General William Barr, U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams and White House advisor Ja'Ron Smith are among those who will join Trump during the discussion.

Gov. Greg Abbott was among the group at Dallas Love Field to greet Trump.

Ahead of Trump's arrival, protesters gathered outside Gateway Church.

Trump was already scheduled to visit the city Thursday for a private fundraising event with about 25 attendees and an admission price of $580,600 per couple.

He is scheduled to leave the city at 7 p.m.