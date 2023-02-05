President George W. Bush surprises SMU’s student veteran groups

During the visit, Bush expressed his gratitude for the students’ service in the U.S. military.

DALLAS — On Tuesday, former President George W. Bush surprised 19 members of SMU’s student veteran groups in the Oval Office replica during their tour of the George W. Bush Presidential Museum.

The visit happened as the Bush Center celebrates its 10-year anniversary with free admission to the Bush Museum from April 29 through May 5. Wednesday is the last day of classes at SMU before exams, making this visit a way to congratulate students on getting through the school year.

During the visit, Bush expressed his gratitude for the students’ service in the U.S. military — many of whom are at SMU through the Post-9/11 GI Bill — before taking questions from them and taking some photos as well.

On May 1, 2013, the Bush Museum first opened, and in the ten years since, it has welcomed more than 1.9 million visitors from across the nation and the world, according to the Bush Center. Visitors have an opportunity to explore the permanent exhibit, which offers a display of Sept. 11, 2001, a replica Oval Office and an interactive experience in presidential decision-making.

Also on display is the special exhibit, Freedom Matters. This features rare artifacts and interactive activities. It highlights the importance of freedom in building peaceful societies, how the work of freedom advocates has changed the lives of millions and what people can learn from the study of history.

Artifacts include a 14th-century copy of the Magna Carta as well as rare versions of the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution of the United States, and the Bill of Rights. Other pivotal documents and objects from world history are also on display.

The museum holds regular operating hours during the week of free admission, with special extended hours until 8 p.m. on May 4. Free admission tickets can be claimed online or in person through May 5.