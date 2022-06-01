President Biden announces more baby formula is heading to US, as families continue struggle to find products

“Our numbers have doubled, as far as the number of moms we’re serving,” said Thana Hickman Simmons, the CEO of Viola’s House.

DALLAS — Thousands of families across North Texas have been struggling to find baby formula.

Late Wednesday afternoon, President Joe Biden announced a third shipment of formula is on the way from London and Australia.

Americans are expected to see the shipment hit store shelves in the coming weeks.

Wednesday in East Dallas, at least 500 mothers lined up at Skyline High School as it started pouring rain, waiting to get baby formula and necessities for their small children.

These moms are already going through enough. Hundreds stood in the pouring rain, hoping to get baby formula. @potus just announced a 3rd shipment is heading our way w/ Bubs goat milk infant formula from Australia.@united partnered up w/ Kendamil. Will be sold @Target@wfaa pic.twitter.com/2vnkqs1vrv — Malini Basu (@MaliniBasu_) June 1, 2022

“Our numbers have doubled, as far as the number of moms we’re serving,” said Thana Hickman Simmons, the CEO of Viola’s House.

For Kandis Smith, she needs a specialized formula for her daughter. She’s been calling stores and driving around North Texas cities.

“If it’s available in a different city, we just go to a different city, most of the time we spend more gas money than trying to find formula,” said Smith.

President Biden said Wednesday that a third flight of baby formula from Bubs infant formula, made from goat milk, was being shipped in from Australia.

“This flight will bring 4.6 bottles of infant formula and, pave the way for 27.5 million total bottles of Bubs," said Biden.

More baby formula is on the way. @POTUS just announced a 3rd flight of formula from Bubs Australian is on the way.



-That's 4.6 million baby bottles.

Also:

-@united partnered up with Kendall Nutra, which will be sold @Target @wfaa — Malini Basu (@MaliniBasu_) June 1, 2022

United Airlines is also partnering up with Kendall Nutra for infant formula that will be coming from London, and will hit Target store shelves in the coming weeks.

While moms are lining up in the Dallas area, over in Fort Worth, the Mother’s Milk Bank is giving away 34 oz. of pasteurized breast milk for free, but there are special requirements: Babies must be six months or under, and families need to bring proof of the baby’s birth and relationship to the child.

Back in Dallas, each one of these mothers in line at Skyline High School had a story to tell.

“Being a single mom with five kids, it’s hard,” said Juanita Williams.

Williams told WFAA with the rising cost of everything, she’s struggled to get formula and other baby products.

“You have to jump from store to store to find the one that you need,” said Williams.

Viola’s House said there are so many other mothers in the Dallas area that don’t have a car and can’t get formula. The organization has also been helping those mothers out.