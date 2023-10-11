Saturday night's Powerball drawing led to three new millionaires nationwide, but still no jackpot winner.

TEXAS, USA — Two lucky ticketholders in Texas are waking up with fuller pockets after Saturday night's Powerball drawing.

While there were no winners of the Powerball jackpot, which was at $875 million, two tickets in Texas claimed $1 million after matching all five winning numbers without the Powerball.

According to the Texas Lottery, one of the tickets was sold at the Exxon gas station on Clay Road in Katy. The other was sold at a Circle K gas station on Eldorado Parkway in the Frisco area. Another ticket worth $1 million was sold in Colorado.

Saturday's winning numbers were 2-9-43-55-57, Powerball 18 and PowerPlay 2X.

Since no one won Saturday's jackpot, the prize for Monday sits at an estimated $900 million, which would yield a $465.1 million cash option. it's the third-highest prize in Powerball history.

More than $1.5 billion is up for grabs between the estimated Powerball jackpot and the Mega Millions jackpot. Mega Million has not had a winner since April 18, while Powerball hasn't had a jackpot winner since April 19.

Back in May, another Houstonian won $1 million playing Powerball after buying a ticket at a Kroger near Jersey Village.

When is the Powerball drawing?

The Powerball drawing takes place live at 10:59 p.m. Eastern every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Tickets, which cost $2 per play, are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

What are my chances of winning the Powerball?

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are one in 292.2 million.

Over the past few years, huge lottery jackpots have become more common as lottery officials have changed the rules and ticket prices to boost top prizes.

Powerball's biggest change came in 2021 when officials decided to add a Monday drawing to its weekly lineup of Wednesday and Saturday evening drawings. At the time of the announcement, Powerball proclaimed the addition of the Monday drawing would lead to "larger, faster-growing jackpots."

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

What are the largest Powerball jackpots?

$2.04 Billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – CA $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN $857 million (est.) - July 15, 2023 $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA $754.6 Million – Feb. 6, 2023 - WA $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – IA, NY $632.6 Million – Jan. 5, 2022 – CA, WI

What are the largest US lottery jackpots ever won?