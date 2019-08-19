This story has been updated throughout.

All lost electrical power is now restored in northeast Texas after transmission grid issues Sunday night resulted in power outages for more than 100,000 people starting at approximately 6 p.m., according to Trinity Valley Electric Cooperative.

"All TVEC circuits affected by this outage have been restored at this time," TVEC wrote on its website. "If your power has not come back on, please report your outage at 800-967-9324.”

The outage covered a big swath of land, including areas from Kaufman to Frankston.

TVEC said that 30,000 of their customers were impacted in the area. While TVEC could confirm their customers’ had power restored, they could not speak to the remaining people impacted, according to their website.

TVEC said the transmission grid issues were outside of their coverage area, but still impacted their customers.

Editor’s note: The number of TVEC customers impacted has been clarified, as well as details about the transmission grid that caused the outage.