As of Saturday morning, the main shelter of the Fort Worth Animal Care & Control Center is without power, but a Facebook post from the shelter says there are portable generators powering fans and lights for the animals staying there.
The power went out around 11:45 a.m. Friday, according to the shelter's Facebook page.
No reason was given for the power outage. WFAA tried to contact the shelter to see if the power was still out Saturday night but has not heard back.
"The electricity is out at the main shelter and it's pretty dark in there...it's also getting warmer! We have additional staff that headed down early this morning to get all the pets fed and outside to the play areas," the Friday morning Facebook post reads.
Adoption fees were waived Saturday in order to get more animals out of the shelter.
Many on Facebook, including the shelter's lead volunteer, are calling for foster help or adoption help to clear the shelters.
