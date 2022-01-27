Possible human remains found in Hunt County, officials say

Around 3:45 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, the Hunt County Sheriff's Office received a call of a possible human skull found on County Road 1060.

HUNT COUNTY, Texas — An investigation is underway after possible human remains were found in Hunt County this past weekend, officials say.

Around 3:45 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, the Hunt County Sheriff's Office received a call concerning a possible human skull found on County Road 1060. When deputies and investigators arrived on scene and located the skull, a thorough search followed. But investigators said no other remains were found.

On Sunday, Jan. 23, crews launched a secondary search, with the assist of cadaver dogs and search and rescue teams. During the search, officials said more possible human remains were found.

The Hunt County Sheriff's Office says, both the skull and the remains located on Sunday have been sent to University of North Texas Center for Human Identification.