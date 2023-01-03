Thursday's possible severe storms remind Dallas church heavily damaged during 2019 tornadoes how fast weather can turn

The First Spanish Assembly of God Church lost three of its four buildings when at least nine twisters danced across the Dallas area.

DALLAS, Texas — Anytime severe weather is expected in North Texas, Pastor Cathy Lara turns to her faith. She and her congregation know firsthand what it's like to experience devastation from storms that can turn on a dime.

On Oct. 20, 2019, shortly after Sunday night service finished, the First Spanish Assembly of God Church off of Walnut Hill was hit by one of at least nine tornadoes that danced across the Dallas area that night.

The twister wreaked havoc around the church and destroyed three of four buildings on the property where Lara's father has pastored for decades.

A chapel, portable building and multi-purpose building were flattened.

The tornadoes caused roughly $1.5 billion in damage to buildings and property across North Texas.

"It was like a warzone," Lara said.

The only building with a fighting chance was the church's sanctuary.

"When we were out here that night, the lightning would illuminate all the damage," Lara said. "I was pretty shocked, there was debris everywhere."

Lara said she kept thinking about how no one was in the building when the tornado hit.

"The Lord was so good to us, we're here. We're alive. We're thankful," Lara said.

A rough patch for her congregation soon followed during the pandemic. It wasn't an easy time to be the victim of a tornado.

"We lost about 30% of our congregation--most of them are returning now, though," Lara said.

In the meantime, the church had to have its services elsewhere while its sanctuary was remodeled.

The multi-purpose building adjacent to the sanctuary had to be demolished.

"To stand and watch them tear that building down in two hours, we just cried," Lara said. "It took us almost two years to build it."

In the summer of 2022, the sanctuary was finally finished, and the church returned to its home.

"We just made do with what we had," Lara said. "We had our very own building, but we couldn't go near it until it was done."

The church is planning to rebuild its multi-purpose building adjacent to the sanctuary but is waiting on permits to be approved by the City of Dallas.

The delays have been an issue for developers and construction projects for quite some time in the city and have been widely reported on.

But Lara remains thankful to have the church back, yet she still prays ahead of nasty weather days like North Texas is expected to have Thursday.

"Especially tomorrow," Lara said.