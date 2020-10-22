Popular cake designers focus on faith as they open new bakery in Dallas

Manuel and Kellee Pruitt of "Designs By Cake Daddy" call new storefront on S. Lancaster Road a dream. They call baking cakes a labor of love.

DALLAS — There’s something sweet in the air around the 3100 block of South Lancaster Road in Oak Cliff. It is the sweet smell of success as "Designs By Cake Daddy" celebrates the grand opening of its first storefront bakery.

“It’s just like a dream come true,” Manuel Pruitt said. “I love making these cakes.”

Baking and designing extravagant cakes has been a labor of love for Manuel and Kellee Pruitt. The husband and wife team has been making a name for themselves locally and nationally through their dessert designs.

Over the past seven and a half years, the couple has been creating cakes from their home.

Like many small businesses, their passion project was compromised due to the pandemic.

"It was very scary. Especially for me, because what we had was constant flow,” said Kellee Pruitt.

Coronavirus forced businesses to shut down. The couple’s clients were canceling large events. So, Designs By Cake Daddy has relied on their unique cake bowls to help push them through challenging times.

The cake bowl is almost two pounds of cake in different flavors, mixed with a variety of frostings.

"A lot of people say, 'oh my God,' when they first see them. They are like, they’re a lot bigger than I thought they were. They love them.”

The Pruitts have also been partnering with other small businesses to sell their products, including Smokey D’z BBQ in Duncanville and Trucker’s Café in Richardson.

Designs By Cake Dallas is located at 3155 S. Lancaster Road, Suite #130 in Dallas. The bakery is opening in an area where other small businesses are popping up. The couple calls that encouraging.

"Just to see people, starting to fulfill their dreams, even during a pandemic, it’s just great to see,” said Manuel Pruitt.

Business is not slowing down for Designs By Cake Daddy. The owners say, these days, people are eating more cake. Orders for weddings, birthdays and other special events are back in demand.