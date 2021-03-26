Pop-up COVID-19 vaccine sign-up site, food giveaway taking place Saturday in Arlington

There will also be food, milk and water available for 600 families with help from the Chris Howell Foundation.

ARLINGTON, Texas — There will be a pop-up COVID-19 vaccine sign-up location in Arlington on Saturday, according to the NAACP of Arlington.

Local leaders have set up a vaccine registration and food distribution site that will take place 10 a.m. to noon at the Greater Community Missionary Baptist Church near Parkdale Cemetery in Arlington.

The NAACP of Arlington is helping to organize this event and getting people signed up for their vaccines.

There will also be food, milk and water available for 600 families with help from the Chris Howell Foundation.

Vaccines will not be provided. The event is for registration only.

To volunteer, email commissionerprecinct2@tarrantcounty.com.

You can also register for the vaccine by visiting Tarrant County Public Health at www.tarrantcounty.com/covidshot or call the COVID-19 hotline at 817-248-6299.