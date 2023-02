The man, Nicholas Whitsett French, has Alzheimer's and left from a care facility on Plover Circle off Knight Lane and was last seen at about 5 p.m.

PONDER, Texas — The Ponder Volunteer Fire Department says an 84-year-old man who went missing Friday has been found safe.

The Ponder Volunteer Fire Department is asking for the public's help in finding a 84-year-old man who went missing Friday evening.

Officials said the man has Alzheimer's and left a care facility on Plover Circle off Knight Lane on Friday afternoon.