Town of Ponder under emergency water conservation until September

PONDER, Texas — Residents in Ponder have been under a Stage 2 Water Conservation since Monday, July 10, due to the town's largest well being down.

The town's Director of Public Works told WFAA that a service crew will work on the well Tuesday morning and it should return to normal by Wednesday.

According to Ponder's Daily Water Conservation Plan, the town will remain in the emergency state (Stage 2) either until Sept. 15 or until the town council takes action to return to Stage 1.

All water customers with an address ending in an even number should only use water for lawn watering and irrigation on even-numbered days between the 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. Watering is not allowed on Sundays.

Customers with addresses ending in an odd number has to do their water during the same times on odd-numbered days.

Those rules apply for any Town of Ponder water customers outside of the town limits.

If you are looking to install new landscaping during this time, you should reach out to the Director of Public Works ahead of time.