Texas lawmakers share excitement over Trevor Reed's release from Russia

President Joe Biden released a statement Wednesday morning saying the U.S. welcomes Reed, a Granbury resident, home and that he was delighted to share the good news

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — Trevor Reed is free and returning to the U.S. after a prisoner exchange was made with Russia early Wednesday, and politicians are rejoicing at the news.

President Joe Biden released a statement Wednesday morning saying the U.S. welcomes Reed, a Granbury resident, home and that he was delighted to share the good news of his freedom with his family.

“The negotiations that allowed us to bring Trevor home required difficult decisions that I do not take lightly,” Biden said in a statement. “His safe return is a testament to the priority my Administration places on bringing home Americans held hostage and wrongfully detained abroad. We won’t stop until Paul Whelan and others join Trevor in the loving arms of family and friends."

Sen. Ted Cruz released a statement earlier saying he was relieved Reed has been freed from his wrongful detention by Russia.

“This Marine will now be reunited with his family and get the medical treatment that he needs,” Cruz said. “Ambassador John Sullivan should be commended for the invaluable work he did in freeing Trevor. It is imperative that Russia release the other Americans who they continue to wrongfully detain.”

Sen. John Cornyn celebrated the release of Reed as well, writing in a statement that Reed had survived a real-life nightmare, being held in a Russian prison for almost 1,000 days with little access to healthcare or contact with his family.

“I’m beyond relieved Trevor will return home to his family in Texas, who were relentless in the fight to secure his release and never gave up hope,” Cornyn wrote.

Gov. Greg Abbott sent a Tweet Wednesday morning welcoming Reed back home.

Trevor Reed was released today after nearly 1,000 days in Russian captivity.



Texas is beyond relieved that Trevor will return home to his family in Fort Worth.



Thank you to the Texas delegation for working to secure his release.



Welcome home, Trevor. — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) April 27, 2022

Congressman August Pfluger, who represents the district Reed is from, released a statement as well, writing that he can’t imagine the relief Reed’s family is feeling.

“The Reeds have been living a two-and-a-half-year nightmare fighting for their son’s release,” Pfluger said. “Today, our prayers have been answered. I look forward to welcoming Trevor safely home.”

Rep. Colin Allred wrote in a Tweet Wednesday morning that what Reed endured is harrowing and said his release was welcome news for his family and all who helped bring him home.

What Trevor Reed endured is harrowing, and now he’ll finally be back on US soil. This is welcome news for his family and all who worked to bring him home. I know the State Dept. is committed to doing all they can to help all Americans detained in Russia. https://t.co/lLKbKC03O6 — Rep. Colin Allred (@RepColinAllred) April 27, 2022

Rep. Joaquin Castro wrote in a Tweet he was relieved to see Reed finally coming home to his family after three years of being wrongfully detained.

I’m joining @JDBalartMSNBC soon to discuss Trevor Reed’s release from Russian imprisonment.



After nearly three years of being wrongfully detained, I'm relieved to see that Trevor is finally coming home to his family. — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) April 27, 2022