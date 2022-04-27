Texas lawmakers share excitement over Trevor Reed's release from Russia

DALLAS — Trevor Reed is free and returning to the U.S. after a prisoner exchange was made with Russia early Wednesday, and politicians are rejoicing at the news.
President Joe Biden released a statement Wednesday morning saying the U.S. welcomes Reed, a Granbury resident, home and that he was delighted to share the good news of his freedom with his family.
“The negotiations that allowed us to bring Trevor home required difficult decisions that I do not take lightly,” Biden said in a statement. “His safe return is a testament to the priority my Administration places on bringing home Americans held hostage and wrongfully detained abroad. We won’t stop until Paul Whelan and others join Trevor in the loving arms of family and friends."
Sen. Ted Cruz released a statement earlier saying he was relieved Reed has been freed from his wrongful detention by Russia.
“This Marine will now be reunited with his family and get the medical treatment that he needs,” Cruz said. “Ambassador John Sullivan should be commended for the invaluable work he did in freeing Trevor. It is imperative that Russia release the other Americans who they continue to wrongfully detain.”
Sen. John Cornyn celebrated the release of Reed as well, writing in a statement that Reed had survived a real-life nightmare, being held in a Russian prison for almost 1,000 days with little access to healthcare or contact with his family.
“I’m beyond relieved Trevor will return home to his family in Texas, who were relentless in the fight to secure his release and never gave up hope,” Cornyn wrote.
Gov. Greg Abbott sent a Tweet Wednesday morning welcoming Reed back home.
Congressman August Pfluger, who represents the district Reed is from, released a statement as well, writing that he can’t imagine the relief Reed’s family is feeling.
“The Reeds have been living a two-and-a-half-year nightmare fighting for their son’s release,” Pfluger said. “Today, our prayers have been answered. I look forward to welcoming Trevor safely home.”
Rep. Colin Allred wrote in a Tweet Wednesday morning that what Reed endured is harrowing and said his release was welcome news for his family and all who helped bring him home.
Rep. Joaquin Castro wrote in a Tweet he was relieved to see Reed finally coming home to his family after three years of being wrongfully detained.
Reed, a Marine veteran, was arrested in the summer of 2019 after Russian authorities said he assaulted an officer while being driven by police to a police station following a night of heavy drinking. He was sentenced to nine years in prison, though his family has maintained his innocence and the U.S. government has described him as unjustly detained.