Police: 2 delivery drivers find abandoned baby in Coppell, mother arrested

Two delivery drivers are being hailed heroes after discovering an abandoned baby in Coppell, police said.

Around 2 p.m. Thursday officers were called to the 700 block of W. Sandy Lake Road for a welfare check.

Police said two delivery drivers had pulled over after spotting a car seat near a tree. When they reached the car seat, they found a newborn baby boy inside and called 911.

When officers arrived on scene, the baby was immediately transported to Baylor Medical Center of Grapevine to be evaluated. Police said the baby appeared to be in good health and was placed with Child Protective Services.

Coppell police praised the delivery drivers’ actions saying they “likely resulted in the infant surviving this incident, as temperatures were in the mid-40 degree Fahrenheit range.”

Around noon today, Coppell police located the baby’s mother, Nicole Ndumbi, in the 9700 block of Forest Lane in Dallas.

Ndumbi was arrested on a charge of abandoning/endangering a child, which is a second-degree felony, police said. She was transported to the Carrollton jail.

Online Resources:

The Baby Safe Haven toll-free hotline is 1-888-510-BABY.