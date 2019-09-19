ALVARADO, Texas — Officers from several agencies got down and dirty Thursday morning. They checked brakes, tires and drivers of commercial trucks for safety.

Those that didn't pass were taken off the road.

“It’s top to bottom, front to back, underneath,” said Robert Mills, Fort Worth police officer. "We’re going to do a complete level one inspection."

The mandatory inspections came courtesy of the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance.

Trucks that didn’t pass were held, until a wrecker arrived to haul them away or the problems were fixed.

Officers also checked drivers, to make sure they weren’t under the influence and alert enough to drive the trucks safely.

"Inspections like these contributed to a drop in crashes," Mills said. "There have been 100 fewer commercial vehicle crashes in in Fort Worth and two fewer fatalities."

“That’s two people living compared to last year and to me that means a lot and I think to our city that means a lot,” Mills said.

Inspections like these happen regularly in different communities.

