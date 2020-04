Police suspect 'foul play' after missing Mesquite teen found dead

Mesquite police say the suspect and victim were casual acquaintances.

A 16-year-old was arrested and charged with capital murder after a 17-year-old who went missing on April 21 was later found dead, Mesquite police said.

Benjamin Young’s father reported him missing and police later found Benjamin’s vehicle abandoned in Dallas, police said. Foul play was suspected.

A male suspect was arrested and charged on Saturday, police said. The suspect's name has not been released due to his age.

Mesquite police say they were casual acquaintances.

No other information was available.