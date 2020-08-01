LANCASTER, Texas — Authorities in Lancaster are asking for the public’s help in identifying a victim whose remains were found last week.

Lancaster police and fire department crews were dispatched to the 3400 block of Dizzy Dean Drive around 9 a.m. Friday.

When they arrived at the scene, they say they found the remains of a dead woman near a dead-end road.

RELATED: Human remains found Friday in Lancaster, police say

On Tuesday, authorities released new details describing the victim. They are now asking for the public's help in identifying her.

She is believed to be a white or Hispanic woman, between the ages of 20 to 35. Officials say she was around 5-feet-2-inches to 5-feet-6-inches tall, weighing 160 to 170 pounds and had several tattoos.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Tapscott at 972-218-2750.

Below are two artist renditions of the woman's tattoos released by police.

Artist renditions of the victim's tattoos.

Lancaster Police Department

More on WFAA: