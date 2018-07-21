Garland — Police are searching for the suspect in an aggravated sexual assault of a child behind a row of businesses in Garland.

The incident happened about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Northwest Highway, according to a police news release.

The victim told police she was walking behind the businesses when she saw a four-door car driver toward her. The car then backed into a parking space next to a dumpster bay, the news release said.

As the victim walked past the dumpster bay, a suspect threatened her at gunpoint and sexually assaulted her, according to police.

Detectives have video that shows a car driving behind the businesses and the build of the suspect. The vehicle is believed to be a black 2014 Hyundai Elantra, police said.

The suspect was described as a black man, about 5-foot-4 to 5-foot-6 with a skinny build, short haircut and a full stubble beard. He was wearing a faded black t-shirt, black pants and black boots, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Garland police at 972-485-4840.

