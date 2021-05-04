Police search for suspect after 2 shot at 7-Eleven in Grapevine

Police believe the shooting started at a 7-Eleven and the suspect fled to a Jack in the Box close by.

GRAPEVINE, Texas — Two people were shot near Grapevine Mills Boulevard and International Parkway in Grapevine Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Police are currently searching for the suspect. They think the shooting started at a 7-Eleven and the suspect fled to a Jack in the Box close by.

Police did not have any information on the conditions of the victims at this time.

Other departments are helping the Grapevine Police Department search for the suspect, who police say could still be armed and in the area where the shooting happened.