NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas — The North Richland Hills Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in an assault case.

Police say the incident occurred just after 3 p.m. Feb. 10 near North Electric Trail and Susan Lee Lane.

According to authorities, the man asked a teenage girl for a hug, but when she refused, he moved closer to her and grabbed her buttocks. He then ran away from the scene, police say.

On the day of the alleged assault, the man was seen walking west of North Electric Trail towards Susan Lee Lane from the Davis Boulevard area, according to officials.

Investigators released this video of a person of interest in the case.

The man is described as being a white male in his twenties with sandy colored hair. He also has scruffy facial hair and a "lazy eye," according to detectives.

Investigators say the man was wearing a green jacket and black skinny jeans or joggers the day of the incident.

Anyone who recognizes him or has any information about the incident is asked to contact police at 817-427-7030.

