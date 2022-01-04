Police search for high-risk missing person in Denton

The 26-year-old man, who police identified by his first name, Grant, went missing from the Denton State Supported Living Center.

DENTON, Texas — Denton police are searching for a high-risk missing person who was last seen a supported living center Monday night.

The 26-year-old man, who police identified by his first name, Grant, went missing from the Denton State Supported Living Center, which is located in the 3900 block of State School Road, near Interstate 35E.

Police described Grant as 5-foot-9, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing an Adidas jacket.