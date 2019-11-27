DALLAS — Dallas police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men they say are linked to a death investigation.

According to authorities, the two suspects were seen on Nov. 10 using a credit card at Walmart near the 4122 block of Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway.

Police say the “credit card abuse” is related to a death investigation that occurred at the 1700 block of Pacific Avenue.

Detectives say the two suspects are known to frequent the Deep Ellum and downtown Dallas area.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspects is asked to contact Det. D. Chaney at 214-671-3650 or derick.chaney@dpd.ci.dallas.tx.us. Please refer to case no. 227206-2019.

Crime Stoppers will also pay up to $5,000 for information leading up to an arrest. They can be reached at 214-373-8477.

