Watch: Police officers help injured dolphin out of Louisiana pond

**𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐜𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐃𝐨𝐥𝐩𝐡𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐬 𝐒𝐀𝐅𝐄 - 𝐑𝐞𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐮𝐥𝐟 𝐨𝐟 𝐌𝐞𝐱𝐢𝐜𝐨** Here at the Slidell Police Department, we love all of God’s creatures. This morning, we were honored to take part in a massive group effort to rescue an injured dolphin from the Schneider Canal, here in Slidell. The dolphin, who was injured, washed into fresh waters during Hurricane Ida. City of Slidell officials have been working closely with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), who lead this rescue operation. Groups from all over the Gulf South converged to help rescue the injured dolphin. We are happy to say that the dolphin was successfully rescued and was brought to The Institute for Marine Mammal Studies, in Gulfport, Mississippi, to be checked out by their vets. GOOD NEWS!! The dolphin is OK and has been released back into the Gulf of Mexico!!! A satellite tag was attached to the dolphin prior to release to track its movement. IMMS will be tracking the dolphin’s location through the satellite transmissions. Thanks to everyone for their support and concerns!