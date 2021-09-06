Watch: Police officers help injured dolphin out of Louisiana pond

NEW ORLEANS — Police officers from a Lousiana department helped rescue an injured dolphin this week after it had been washed into fresh waters because of Hurricane Ida.
The Slidell Police Department rescued the dolphin from the Schneider Canal in Slidell, which is about 30 miles northeast of New Orleans.
Multiple groups and organizations worked together to get the dolphin out of the water with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) leading the operation.
The Slidell Police Department posted a video of the rescue Sunday morning, showing how the dolphin was taken out of the water and the many people nearby watching it happen.
The officers and other operation members are shown in the video using a net to enclose the dolphin and then get it out of the water with a tarp.
In the Slidell Police Department Facebook post, it said in part, "We are happy to say that the dolphin was successfully rescued and was brought to The Institute for Marine Mammal Studies, in Gulfport, Mississippi, to be checked out by their vets. GOOD NEWS!! The dolphin is OK and has been released back into the Gulf of Mexico!!! A satellite tag was attached to the dolphin prior to release to track its movement. IMMS will be tracking the dolphin’s location through the satellite transmissions. Thanks to everyone for their support and concerns!"