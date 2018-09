CARROLLTON, Texas – Police officers were blocking access to a Carrollton neighborhood while responding to a man barricaded inside a home late Monday afternoon.

Carrollton police received a call for assistance around 3 p.m. and arrived at the home in the Oak Hills neighborhood shortly thereafter, a police spokesperson told WFAA.

Officers confirmed that a gunshot was fired during the standoff. It wasn't immediately clear whether the man was in the home alone.

© 2018 WFAA