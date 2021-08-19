Active bomb threat outside Library of Congress, US Capitol Police at scene

People are being asked to avoid the area as USCP officers investigate the incident.

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating a report of a possible explosive in a pickup truck near the Library of Congress (LOC) Thursday morning. The area is being evacuated, according to two police sources.

The U.S. Capitol Police also tweeted about the incident, saying that the incident is an active bomb threat investigation.

WUSA9's Bruce Leshan spoke with two police sources who told him that there is a person in a truck outside the LOC claiming they have explosives in the vehicle and a detonator in their hand. The officials told the Associated Press that investigators on the scene are working to determine whether the device is an operable explosive and whether the man in the truck is holding a detonator.

Officials said authorities have called negotiators to the area to try and de-escalate the situation. Police are also sending snipers to the scene, according to AP.

USCP urged the public to steer clear of the area and have set up multiple road closures around the area.

The LOC's building on Capitol Hill are closed and being evacuated. According to sources, staffers in two House buildings are being asked to relocate. The Senate and House are not in session, and most lawmakers are not in their offices.

There’s a bigger sense of urgency has more officers are making their way to the scene. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/rEoNNKl8dD — Matthew Torres (@News_MTorres) August 19, 2021

Capitol South Metro station is closed due to the police investigation, WMATA said. Riders are being asked to seek alternate routes and travel options.

ATF Washington officers and the FBI Washington Field Office's National Capital Response Squad are assisting Capitol Police with the investigation.

This story is developing. WUSA9 will continue to update this story as additional information becomes available