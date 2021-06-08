Police investigating after 38-year-old man found dead at Sachse home

The police department is asking the public to share any information they may have

SACHSE, Texas — A 38-year-old man was found dead on Monday at a home in Sachse, according to Sachse police.

Police said officers responded at about 5:51 p.m. to a welfare check in the 3500 block of Glenhaven Drive.

Salah R. Eid was found dead, and the circumstances surrounding his death are being investigated as a homicide, police said.

The police department has requested assistance from the Texas Rangers and other surrounding agencies to assist with this investigation.