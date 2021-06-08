Police investigating after 38-year-old man found dead at Sachse home

SACHSE, Texas — A 38-year-old man was found dead on Monday at a home in Sachse, according to Sachse police.
Police said officers responded at about 5:51 p.m. to a welfare check in the 3500 block of Glenhaven Drive.
Salah R. Eid was found dead, and the circumstances surrounding his death are being investigated as a homicide, police said.
The police department has requested assistance from the Texas Rangers and other surrounding agencies to assist with this investigation.
Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to contact the Sachse Police Department at 972-495-2005. No other information is available at this time.