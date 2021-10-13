Police investigate after man found dead under bridge on Loop 820

Anyone with information is asked to call Haltom City police at 817-222-7000.

HALTOM CITY, Texas — A man was found dead underneath a bridge Wednesday morning on Interstate Loop 820 in Haltom City, police said.

Police received a call about 1 a.m. from a person who was walking by a golf course and found the man, police said. The man appeared to be in his early to mid-50s and was unresponsive, police said. He was pronounced dead.

The man's name hasn't been released yet.

The criminal investigations division and crime scene unit were investigating at the scene. Police said they will release more information as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to call Haltom City police at 817-222-7000.

Lanes were closed early in the morning, but have since been reopened.