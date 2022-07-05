Police investigate Fourth of July fight at Arlington pool

Police said more than 15 people were involved in the fight.

ARLINGTON, Texas — More than 15 people were involved in a fight at an Arlington pool Monday, police said.

Arlington Police said officers responded to the Randol Mill Family Aquatic Center at 6 p.m. July 4 for a reported fight happening in the parking lot.

Officers learned that there were two groups at the pool who got into an argument that then spilled into the parking lot, police said.

Police reported 15 to 20 people were involved.

There were no injuries or property damage reported.

Multiple people received criminal trespass warnings from the pool and citations may be issued by police pending the outcome of the investigation, Arlington PD said.

The center was closed Tuesday by the Parks & Recreation Department.