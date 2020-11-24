Police identify man who died in Dallas highway crash

Michael Andrle‘s Toyota Camry crashed while trying to get back into the North Central Expressway HOV lane and landed on his rooftop, according to police.

DALLAS — A 41-year-old man has been identified in a deadly highway crash that happened Monday in Dallas.

Michael Andrle was pronounced dead at the scene of a Monday afternoon crash on North Central Expressway in North Dallas near Richardson, police said.

Around 3:43 pm on Monday, 41-year-old Andrle was driving a Toyota Camry southbound on 13700 N. Central Expy., in the HOV lane approaching Midpark Road, police said.

A 28-year-old man was driving a Mazda 3 in the HOV lane behind Andrle.

Andrle began trying to get out of the HOV lane before it became a solid concrete wall on the right side as well, police said.

Andrle began hitting the stanchions on top of the lane lines before trying to get back over into the HOV lane.

Andrle struck the crash continuator which lifted his car off the ground. The driver of the Mazda 3 was then under Andrle’s vehicle, causing the two cars to crash. Andrle‘s vehicle landed on its rooftop in the HOV lane, according to police.

The driver of the Mazda 3 stayed at the scene and was not transported by the Dallas Fire Department.