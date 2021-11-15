Chase ends after suspect fires shots at Fort Worth officers, police say

There were no injuries reported in the incident, police said. The suspect was taken into custody.

FORT WORTH, Texas — An arrest has been made after police said the suspect fired gunshots towards Fort Worth officers before and during a chase Monday.

Fort Worth police said the incident began when officers responded to a shots fired call in the Como neighborhood.

According to police, the suspect fired shots towards officers as they arrived. Officers returned fire but did not strike the suspect, police said.

During a chase, the suspect continued to fire at officers, according to police. The chase eventually ended in the same neighborhood after police used stop sticks.

Police said the suspect was arrested without further incident. There were no injuries reported in the incident.