Police asking for help finding missing woman last seen in North Dallas

Debrah Ann Rochon may be confused and in need of assistance, police say.

A woman last seen in North Dallas is missing and could potentially be confused, according to the Dallas Police Department.

On Friday around 12:00 a.m., Debrah Ann Rochon was last seen on the 7000 block of Forest Lane, which is just south of Churchill Park and next to Anderson Bonner Park in North Dallas.

Rochon may be confused and in need of assistance, police say.

Dallas PD is asking for the public’s help in finding Rochon. She is described as a 70-year-old Black female, about 5 feet 4 inches and weighing 240 pounds. Rochon has black and gray hair as well as brown eyes.

Rochon drives a blue 2010 Dodge Challenger with a white front bumper and black wheels with the Texas license plate MGB1147. Police did not clarify if she was last in her car or on foot.