DeSoto police asking for public's help in shooting of 14-year-old boy

The shooting was immediately detected by the DeSoto Police Department's new "ShotSpotter System."

DESOTO, Texas — Investigators are trying to find a suspect involved in a shooting that left a teenage boy in the hospital, according to the DeSoto Police Department.

The shooting reportedly happened a little before 4 p.m. on Tuesday on the 1400 block of Deborah Avenue in the parking lot area of the Corners Apartment Complex in DeSoto. This is northwest of Moseley Park and southwest of Grimes Park.

The shooting was immediately detected by the DeSoto Police Department's new "ShotSpotter System," which allowed police to quickly respond to the exact location of the single gunshot and locate a 14-year-old teenage boy with a leg wound. The teenager was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment for what police said are non-fatal injuries.

The police officers’ quick arrival also allowed them to locate and speak to multiple witnesses who provided details concerning a male suspect, also believed to be a juvenile, who was wearing a white t-shirt and a lime green ski mask, according to officials. The suspect reportedly ran away from the scene headed in the westbound direction.

Police did not provide any more details about the suspect. Police said investigators do not believe this incident was random and do not believe there is any immediate threat to the general public.

DeSoto detectives have been following up at the scene and are asking anyone with information concerning the shooting to contact the detectives working this case at 469-658-3050.