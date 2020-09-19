Police asking for public's help after man dies in wrong-way crash leaving veterans post in Forney

The driver of an SUV crashed into a semi tractor-trailer and investigators believe alcohol was a possible factor in the crash, police said.

Police are asking for any information from the public after a man was killed in a head-on crash after leaving a Veterans of Foreign Wars post in Forney Friday night.

At about 10:18 p.m., the SUV pulled out of the parking lot to the VFW post and started heading north in the southbound lanes of FM 1641, police said. The tractor-trailer was headed southbound when the vehicles crashed head-on, causing severe damage to the SUV and disabling the tractor-trailer, police said.

The driver died in the crash. He was identified as Vincent Jaroszewski of Forney, police said.