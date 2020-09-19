Police asking for public's help after man dies in wrong-way crash leaving veterans post in Forney

Police are asking for any information from the public after a man was killed in a head-on crash after leaving a Veterans of Foreign Wars post in Forney Friday night.
The driver of an SUV crashed into a semi tractor-trailer and investigators believe alcohol was a possible factor in the crash, police said.
At about 10:18 p.m., the SUV pulled out of the parking lot to the VFW post and started heading north in the southbound lanes of FM 1641, police said. The tractor-trailer was headed southbound when the vehicles crashed head-on, causing severe damage to the SUV and disabling the tractor-trailer, police said.
The driver died in the crash. He was identified as Vincent Jaroszewski of Forney, police said.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Forney Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 972-564-7607. Tipsters can remain anonymous at Kaufman County Crime Stoppers at 877-847-7522 or at their website. Any information that leads to an arrest could lead to a reward.