Police arrest Mesquite High School student who brought gun on campus, officials say

Mesquite officials said the student was arrested Tuesday after police found a handgun on the teen.

MESQUITE, Texas — A Mesquite High School student was arrested Tuesday for having drugs and a gun on campus, police said.

Authorities said a student had notified the school resource officers and an administrator that another student was using drugs on campus.

That's when the school resource officers went to the reported location and found two students smoking marijuana.

Those officers searched one of the students and found a handgun and other drugs. Authorities arrested the student, who now faces a charge for having a weapon at a prohibited place, officials said.

Mesquite police did not release any other details about the incident.