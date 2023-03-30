Several law enforcement agencies respond to Dallas County neighborhood for stolen car suspect hiding in wooded area

DPS said the suspect did have a gun and shot toward deputies, who returned fire. It was unclear if the suspect was hit, officials said

SUNNYVALE, Texas — A heavy law enforcement presence was reported outside of Sunnyvale after law enforcement officials said a man who was suspected of driving a stolen vehicle led officers on a pursuit in parts of Dallas and Kaufman County.

The chase started just after 6 p.m. in Terrell.

Law enforcement deployed spikes to stop the pursuit, but the suspect continued driving. The Texas Department of Public Safety said the suspect crashed the car and fled the scene on foot. According to officials, there were two people, including the suspect, in the vehicle at the time.

DPS said the suspect did have a gun and shot toward deputies, who returned fire. It was unclear if the suspect was hit, officials said.

Officials believe there is no threat to the public because the suspect is contained in a wooded area.

One person was taken into custody shortly after 9 p.m., but officials said it wasn't the man who shot at police.

The Town of Sunnyvale asked residents living in the Meadowlake Subdivision area of Jobson Road and the north service road U.S. 80 to shelter in place and lock their doors until otherwise notified.

Responding agencies to the scene included Sunnyvale Police, Kaufman County Sheriff's Office, Dallas Police, Mesquite Police and Garland Police.