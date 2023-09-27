Police from other cities, states attend Arlington motorcycle officer's funeral

Hundreds of people attended a celebration of officer Darrin McMichael's life Wednesday at Crossroads Christian Church.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Police from Oklahoma, Mississippi, and Texas's every corner attended the funeral for Arlington motorcycle officer Darrin McMichael Wednesday.

The 24-year department veteran was riding his motorcycle to work when traffic slowed and he collided with an SUV in front of him. McMichael was thrown off the bike and run over by another car, described as a dark-colored sedan.

McMichael's wife, who also works for the Arlington Police Department, was following her husband to work and witnessed the crash.

Police have offered a reward for information leading to an arrest.

"Our department is hurting," Arlington Chief of Police Al Jones said Wednesday. "He will be missed, but never, never forgotten."

Hundreds of people attended the celebration of life at Crossroads Christian Church in Grand Prairie. Friends shared memories of the man they called "Boots."

"We've lost protection, love, and an example of yet another great man far too soon for our liking," family friend Kyla Nevill said.

Colleagues noted McMichael had received formal commendations from people he'd ticketed.

"That just doesn't happen unless you're Darrin McMichael," Arlington Police Officer Eddie Chappell, among McMichael's closest friends, said. "He was always the consummate professional."

After the ceremony, law enforcement officials from across the state held a special memorial service for the fallen officer. The event featured a helicopter flyover, a 21-round salute, and a special motorcade.

"He didn't know a stranger," Arlington Police Chaplain Rick Burgin said. "He would hold a conversation, he was selfless, and he had such a sweet spirit."

Police escorted McMichael's casket back to the Wade Funeral Home.

McMichael was the president of the local Iron Circle Motorcycle Club chapter. His grandchildren called him "Bop Bop," an obituary says.