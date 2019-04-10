FORT WORTH, Texas — A heavy police presence in downtown Fort Worth has prompted officials to issue a shelter-in-place for City Hall and Zipper Building.

Access to City Hall is limited to the west side of the building.

In addition to the shelter-in-place, authorities have shutdown several streets in the area.

The following roads have been blocked off by police:

Jennings from Landcaster to 10th St

Texas from Monroe to Throckmorton

Throckmorton from Texas to 10th St.

Police say people in the area can expect to see an increased police presence in the area.

Officials say there is no threat to the public at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.