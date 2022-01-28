Pokémon drone show lights up Dallas skyline

The Dallas area and Pokémon fans were treated to a special show on Friday night, courtesy of 250 drones.

DALLAS — If you noticed a bunch of strange lights in the sky in Dallas on Friday, there's no need to be alarmed.

It's just Pikachu and Charizard.

The show was presented by Sky Elements Drone Shows and popular YouTube personality Leonhart, who's known unboxing and collecting Pokémon trading cards.

The drone show comes a day before Leonhart is scheduled to host a "90s Pop Up Shop" that's dedicated to all things Pokémon at The Factory in Deep Ellum on Saturday.

Sky Elements Drone Shows is no stranger to Dallas. The company recently ran a drone show at Reunion Tower to ring in 2022 on New Year's Eve.