DALLAS — Klyde Warren Park unveiled final renderings Tuesday of expansion plans that will extend it by 1.5 acres to the west over Woodall Rodgers Freeway toward Field Street.

Organizers said construction is expected to start in winter 2021 with a completion date of mid-2024. The expansion was announced last year, but the renderings offer a new look at what's to come.

The renderings include an enclosed, three-story pavilion that will be used to host special events, which organizers hope will provide revenue for the park to help with upkeep since the park is privately funded.

The pavilion will have space for a ground floor tenant, and organizers told WFAA VisitDallas plans to rent the space and create an "Experience Center" there. It will also have a cafe, rooftop deck and ballroom.

The plan also includes a new 36,000-square foot green space, and even has an ice skating rink for the winter months.

In addition to the expansion, the existing portion of the park will have upgrades too, adding a water fountain featuring choreographed water light shows to the lawn near Pearl Street and expanding the Children's Park to have more water features, a climbing wall and other fun spaces.

Organizers said Klyde Warren Park has had an estimated $2.5 billion economic impact on Dallas since it opened.