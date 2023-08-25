Plano West cancels classes over 'significant' air conditioning problems

Plano West officials attributed the problem to "higher-than-normal temperatures" that have persisted in North Texas in recent weeks.

PLANO, Texas — Plano West Senior High School, one of the largest campuses in North Texas, canceled classes for Friday due to "significant" issues with the school's main air conditioning system, school officials announced Thursday night.

Officials said the school's main HVAC system lines have had significant mechanical issues, causing problems across multiple buildings on the campus, which is located at 5601 West Parker Road in Plano.

Officials said school crews have been "working to remedy" the problems in recent days, but the system has "continued to deteriorate and more time is needed to properly and thoroughly resolve the issue."

"We want to assure you that we are making every effort and working around the clock to mitigate these concerns in collaboration with our district maintenance crew as well as outside HVAC professional contractors," officials said in a release.

Officials said they would notify parents and students on Sunday about when classes will resume. Plano West was also set to host an SAT exam Saturday. The school is working with the College Board to figure out a new location for the exam.

"Thank you for your understanding and patience as we work to promptly and safely address the issues with the air conditioning system," the district said.

Plano West has an enrollment of around 2,600 juniors and seniors.