Motorcyclist dies in Plano crash, police say

PLANO, Texas — A 35-year-old man died Wednesday in a crash in Plano, according to police.

The Plano Police Department said the crash happened at approximately 8:23 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14, on Jupiter Road and Moore Drive.

Police said the man, identified as Ryan Bush, was traveling southbound on Jupiter Road from Parker Road at a high rate of speed on a motorcycle. At the same time, an SUV driver was attempting to turn northbound onto Jupiter Road from eastbound Moore Drive and collided with Bush, police said.

The collision caused Bush to be ejected from his motorcycle and thrown into the SUV's rear driver side and he died, according to Plano police.

A 5-year-old passenger in the SUV sustained minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

Plano police said its traffic unit is investigating the crash.