Missing Plano woman with dementia has been located, police say

PLANO, Texas — Plano Police have located a woman that went missing Sunday night.

The department said a 65-year-old woman who had been diagnosed with dementia was reported missing by her family after being last seen on Sunday, June 11, at 8:26 p.m.

There's no information on where she was last seen or what direction she went. After checking her favorite spots, police said her family reported her missing late Sunday night, at which point a Silver Alert and a Code Red were issued.

Shortly after noon on Monday, Plano PD reported that it had found the missing woman with the public's help, and that it had officers and other first-responders checking her well-being being reuniting her with her family.