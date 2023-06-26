Gas line cut in Plano, evacuation called off, officials say

Affected traffic areas include W. Parker Road between Custer Road and Country Place Drive.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PLANO, Texas — Drivers in Plano will be dealing with some delays Monday after officials said a gas line had been cut.

The east and westbound lanes of Parker Road in Plano near Country Place are shut down Monday due to a gas line being cut north of W. Parker Road.

Affected traffic areas include W. Parker Road between Custer Road and Country Place Drive.

Initially, residents within the 1600-1700 block of Scottsdale Drive and Coppercreek Drive were being asked to evacuate. That evacuation has since been called off, according to an official with Plano Fire-Rescue.

This is a developing situation. We will provide updates as more information is provided.

Atmos and FD advising

People can return home.

Road remains closed on W Parker Rd between Carriage Ln and Country Place Dr. @PlanoFireRescue @cityofplanotx — Plano Police (Texas) (@PlanoPoliceDept) June 26, 2023