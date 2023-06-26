Gas line cut in Plano, evacuation called off, officials say

PLANO, Texas — Drivers in Plano will be dealing with some delays Monday after officials said a gas line had been cut.
The east and westbound lanes of Parker Road in Plano near Country Place are shut down Monday due to a gas line being cut north of W. Parker Road.
Affected traffic areas include W. Parker Road between Custer Road and Country Place Drive.
Initially, residents within the 1600-1700 block of Scottsdale Drive and Coppercreek Drive were being asked to evacuate. That evacuation has since been called off, according to an official with Plano Fire-Rescue.
This is a developing situation. We will provide updates as more information is provided.
Other Texas headlines: