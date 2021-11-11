Downed tree causes sewer line leak in Plano

The City believes more than 100,000 gallons will flow into the creek as a result. The public drinking water supply has not been affected and is safe for consumption.

PLANO, Texas — Raw sewage is flowing into White Rock Creek in Plano after a large tree damaged by Wednesday night's severe storms fell and hit an 18-inch aerial sewage pipeline crossing east of Parker Road just before 7 a.m. Thursday, a spokesperson for the City of Plano said in a news release.

The City believes more than 100,000 gallons will flow into the creek as a result. The public drinking water supply has not been affected and is safe for consumption, the City said.

Crews are on-site working to plug the line and establish bypass pumping. Plano Public Works will check to make sure there was no adverse effects to the water or aquatic life once the flow is contained, the news release said.