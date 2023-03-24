Plano police asking for help finding 'missing endangered teen'

The Plano Police Department said the missing 15-year-old is from Mesquite and last seen near Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital.

PLANO, Texas — Plano police are looking for a 15-year-old teen classified as "missing endangered."

The Plano Police Department is asking for the public's help locating Devion Lee Canty.

He is approximately 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs around 180 pounds. He has short, black hair and was last seen near Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital wearing a grey Champion crewneck sweatshirt, multi-colored pajama pants (blue, black, and white), and black Nike Air Max shoes.

Plano PD asks if you see him, call 911 immediately and reference Plano incident number 23-056489.

WFAA has reached out to Plano PD to clarify why Canty is considered endangered.

There was no further information immediately available.

URGENT!! Missing Endangered Juvenile!

