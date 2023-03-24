Plano police asking for help finding 'missing endangered teen'

PLANO, Texas — Plano police are looking for a 15-year-old teen classified as "missing endangered."
The Plano Police Department is asking for the public's help locating Devion Lee Canty.
He is approximately 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs around 180 pounds. He has short, black hair and was last seen near Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital wearing a grey Champion crewneck sweatshirt, multi-colored pajama pants (blue, black, and white), and black Nike Air Max shoes.
Plano PD asks if you see him, call 911 immediately and reference Plano incident number 23-056489.
WFAA has reached out to Plano PD to clarify why Canty is considered endangered.
There was no further information immediately available.
More Texas headlines: