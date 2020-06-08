Plano City Council repeals Plano Tomorrow plan, accepts petition signatures

"It's been emotional and divisive and torn our community apart and I'm ready for us to turn the chapter," said Mayor Harry LaRosiliere.

PLANO, Texas — After nearly five years in litigation, Plano city secretary Lisa Henderson presented the signatures of a referendum petition to the city council on Wednesday evening.

Last month, the 5th Court of Appeals sided with a citizen's group challenging the city's Plano Tomorrow plan, which would have been a guideline for the next 30 years for what to do with the five percent of undeveloped land that remains in the city.

Justice David Schenck gave Henderson 14 days to present the referendum petition with more than 4,000 signatures to the council. Wednesday was the 14th day.

"They're very excited, very happy that it's finally happening," said Jack Ternan, an attorney for the five citizens named in the suit against the city.

Ternan argued that his clients wanted the city to follow the law and that the issue should be turned over to the council and later for a public vote. The group contends the plan invites high-density housing which, they say, would change the "suburban character" of Plano.

The mayor says misinformation and miscommunication fueled most of the outrage over the topic, specifically over issues like high-density housing. The city had maintained from the beginning that zoning issues can't go up for public vote.

"The old plan that we have is more dense than the new plan but the new plan was labeled as a high-density plan, but that's the perception," LaRosiliere said.

The city accepted the signatures and repealed the Plano Tomorrow plan on Wednesday evening. In its place is a plan first adopted in 1986 with all its up-to-date amendments.

"Hopefully now the law is clear that there can be a referendum and all sides will work together to reach something that is best for the city," said Ternan.

It's unclear what the next step might be. Several months ago the city organized a citizen board to address issues as it relates to the Plano Tomorrow plan. The mayor says ultimately, the next plan the city proposes should give a clear picture of what Plano will look like 25 years from now.